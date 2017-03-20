Featured
New bill would freeze wages for provincial workers for two years
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 1:27PM CST
The Pallister government wants to freeze wages for all provincial workers, including doctors, nurses, and teachers.
A new bill introduced Monday would freeze salaries for union and non-union workers for the first two years of a new contract. Pay can then go up by 0.75 per cent in year three and one per cent in year four.
Judges are exempt from the legislation.
The province is trying to bring the bottom line back into balance while facing a projected $872 million deficit.
Labour leaders have suggested they will fight any measures that don't involve collective bargaining.
Another bill tabled aims at reducing the number of bargaining units in health care.
