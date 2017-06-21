

CTV Winnipeg





The province has announced new appointments to the Travel Manitoba board of directors.

The newly appointed chair and vice-chair are Stuart Murray and Lois MacDonald. The newly named directors are Sky Bridges, Maureen Hrechkosy, Ginette Lavack Walters, Simon Resch and Tara Stefansson.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of these candidates, all of whom bring a wide array of knowledge and experience that will benefit Travel Manitoba throughout their terms,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen in a news release.

The Travel Manitoba board is responsible for providing advice and information to government about ongoing needs, opportunities and challenges facing the tourism industry.

“Travel Manitoba plays an integral role in promoting our province as a world class destination,” Cullen said.