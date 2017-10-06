There’s a buzz around city hall that could soon spread to the rest of Winnipeg.

A new bylaw has been drafted that would allow urban beekeeping in all zoning districts.

Beekeeping is currently allowed in the downtown area only.

Under the new bylaw people would need a permit to have bees.

Property owners would be allowed up to five hives depending on the size of the lot.

The hives must be surrounded by a fence that is at least six feet high with a secured gate.

The city’s property and development committee will vote on the new law next week.