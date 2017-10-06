Featured
New city bylaw would enable more beekeeping
Beekeeping is currently allowed in the downtown area only. (File image)
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 9:26AM CST
There’s a buzz around city hall that could soon spread to the rest of Winnipeg.
A new bylaw has been drafted that would allow urban beekeeping in all zoning districts.
Beekeeping is currently allowed in the downtown area only.
Under the new bylaw people would need a permit to have bees.
Property owners would be allowed up to five hives depending on the size of the lot.
The hives must be surrounded by a fence that is at least six feet high with a secured gate.
The city’s property and development committee will vote on the new law next week.