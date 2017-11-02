

The Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection are working together to keep kids safe in sport.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is now offering online training for coaches.

The online training course Commit to Kids for Coaches, provides practical information that gives coaches a standard of measuring and maintaining professional boundaries with youth athletes.

The course also offers information about how child sexual abuse happens and how to report inappropriate behavior and possible misconduct.

“As leaders in sport, it is our responsibility to ensure we are creating safe spaces for athletes, especially minors” said Lorraine Lafrenière, Chief Executive Officer of the CAC in a release. “It is our goal to support coaches in the excellent work that they do by providing them with lifelong learning opportunities, which support safe and healthy sport environments.”

After successfully completing the 2.5 hour training, participants will receive two professional development points towards their certification, as part of the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP).

