There will be more trees and shrubs popping up throughout Winnipeg this year.

On Saturday, the city announced it has received two grants—one from Tree Canada worth $1,600, and the other from CN EcoConnexions worth $25,000. Both grants will go toward planting an additional 200 trees and 200 shrubs throughout the city.

“We have such a tremendous tree canopy here in the city of Winnipeg,” said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) in a statement.

In terms of statistics, Allard said that the River Heights area has the most trees, followed closely by St. Boniface.

The new trees will be planted “in natural areas and other public green spaces throughout the city,” according to a city release.

Allard added that two species of beetles have threatened Winnipeg trees and made tree planting more of a priority.

“With invasive species like the elm bark beetle and the emerald ash borer beetle threatening Winnipeg trees, tree planting has become more important than ever,” he said.

The grant from Tree Canada is part of the Tree to Our Nature Canada 150 Legacy Program and is funded by the federal government, while the CN grant is part of CN’s From the Ground Up Program, with CN trying to promote environmental well-being in the communities its trains travel through.

The city’s Public Works Department will now work with community groups to begin the new tree planting projects.