Starting next month more than half of Winnipeg homeowners will have a new garbage and recycling day.

59% of people will be impacted by the change.

The city says the schedule alterations are being done as two new contractors take over collection.

Areas more prone to arson will see pickups moved to Thursday or Friday so carts are put away before the weekend.

The new contracts cost $24 million a year, a $6 million jump in price.

Water and waste chair Brian Mayes says there are a number of options on the table to cover the increase, including property taxes, service cuts, and a hike to the waste diversion fee.

Homeowners are currently paying $56 a year.

All homeowners will receive a notice in the mail about the changes during the week of Sept. 18.