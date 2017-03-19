New legislation set to be introduced by the Pallister government could open the door to ride sharing services such as Uber in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke told CTV News the Local Vehicles for Hire Act is scheduled to be introduced Monday.

In a statement to CTV News Sunday, Clarke said:

“The Province just completed the most extensive consultations on the state of the Vehicle-for-Hire Industry in decades where we heard from owners, drivers, industry stakeholders and the public at large. That feedback was compiled in a major report prepared by MNP for the Taxicab Board in December, which outlines the need to modernize regulations to ensure that the industry is providing appropriate service and choice for consumers. Our Government has reviewed the Report and its 40 recommendations and will introduce legislation to move our plan forward. The report by consulting firm MNP was released in December 2016. It looked at improving taxi services in the city, and said companies like Uber should be allowed to operate.”

The 174-page report contains 40 recommendations and states that a business such as Uber could improve service, but should be regulated to keep the playing field level with cab companies.

The report also suggests Uber would have to be insured, maintain vehicle standards, and their drivers would have to undergo screening procedures similar to cabbies.

