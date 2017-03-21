

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is paving the way for ride-hailing services such as Uber.

A bill now before the legislature would dissolve the provincial taxicab board, do away with rules that prevented Uber from operating, and give municipalities the authority to regulate taxis and other vehicles for hire.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said last year he was in favour of services such as Uber, but many taxi drivers in the city are opposed.

Mohinder Saran, an independent member of the legislature, says cabbies can pay more than 300-thousand dollars for their permits.

He says many will lose their life savings if ride-sharing services are allowed to operate without the same rules.

The provincial minister responsible for the taxi industry, Eileen Clarke, says the changes are scheduled to take effect next February -- or earlier if Winnipeg city hall is ready.