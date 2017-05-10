The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has provided a breakdown on the number of drug overdose deaths last year in Manitoba.

Fentanyl was either the primary or contributing cause in 17 overdose deaths in 2016.

Carfentanil was the primary or contributing cause in 12 overdose deaths last year, and furanyl fentanyl was the primary or contributing cause in two overdose deaths.

The numbers were last updated March 30, and could increase as more cases from 2016 are closed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the statistics will be updated in June.

2016 Manitoba Overdose Deaths

Drug Primary Cause Contributing Cause Carfentanil 9 3 Cocaine 2 17 Codeine 1 22 Diphenhydramine 2 16 Ethanol 14 16 Fentanyl 10 7 Furanyl Fentanyl 1 1 Hydromorphone 1 11 Methadone 1 7 Methamphetamine 2 11 Morphine 1 6 Oxycodone 0 12 MDMA 2 1 U47700 1 0

Source: Chief Medical Examiner