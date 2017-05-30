

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





After 13 years, the home of professional hockey in Winnipeg is getting a new name.

True North Sports + Entertainment and Bell MTS jointly announced Tuesday that MTS Centre will be renamed Bell MTS Place.

The change comes after Bell Media acquired MTS last March.

In addition, the MTS Iceplex, a practice facility for both the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, will be renamed Bell MTS Iceplex.

“Bell has made a strong commitment to Manitoba with the launch of Bell MTS and its significant investment plan for the province,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman of True North Sports + Entertainment in a release. “We’re excited to work with Bell to explore an enhanced partnership to the benefit of Manitobans and both companies in the months ahead.”

MTS Centre opened in 2004 and was the home for the Manitoba Moose until 2011, when the Atlanta Thrashers franchise re-located to Winnipeg. The Moose moved back in for the 2015-2016 hockey season as the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate.

True North said the new names were effective as of Tuesday, and they hope to have the new signage in place by Sept. 1.