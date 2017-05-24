

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Brandon is now home to a natural oasis of trees and shrubs, the city announced on Wednesday.

The new oasis will be set up near the city’s storm retention pond near the Riverbank Discovery Centre along the Assiniboine River.

A total of 50 trees have been planted, with 50 more to be planted in the downtown area.

The initiative was driven by flooding in recent years.

“With this new area of tree and shrub growth established, we have begun the process of re-establishing the tree canopy cover lost during the floods of 2011 and 2014,” Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said in a release.

Funding for the project has been provided by the federal government, the Canadian National Railway’s EcoConnexions and From the Ground Up 2017 grant program.

The oasis is also part of the Canada 150 celebrations.