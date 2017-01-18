Featured
New pea-processing plant in the works near Portage la Prairie
Roquette says the operation will be the largest facility dedicated to pea-protein processing in the world and is to employ about 150 people. (Source: Roquette website)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:49PM CST
WINNIPEG - A French company plans to build a $400-million pea-processing facility near Portage la Prairie in Manitoba.
Roquette says the operation will be the largest facility dedicated to pea-protein processing in the world and is to employ about 150 people.
The company says the facility will establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers and help supply a growing global demand for products such as high-protein sport nutrition food.
Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says peas are a sustainable crop and good for the environment, because they need less water and nitrogen than other crops.
Construction is scheduled to start before the end of the year.
Roquette employs more than 8,000 people worldwide.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- New pea-processing plant in the works near Portage la Prairie
- Second degree murder charge laid in death of Swan River senior
- Rookie star Laine skates with Jets for first time since suffering concussion
- North End assault leads to arrest of teen suspects in bus stabbing
- Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle at crosswalk
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5