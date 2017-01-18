

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A French company plans to build a $400-million pea-processing facility near Portage la Prairie in Manitoba.

Roquette says the operation will be the largest facility dedicated to pea-protein processing in the world and is to employ about 150 people.

The company says the facility will establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers and help supply a growing global demand for products such as high-protein sport nutrition food.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says peas are a sustainable crop and good for the environment, because they need less water and nitrogen than other crops.

Construction is scheduled to start before the end of the year.

Roquette employs more than 8,000 people worldwide.