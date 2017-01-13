Featured
New police division will try and curb impaired, distracted driving
Smyth said the goal is to reduce collisions, fatalities and property damage by 25 per cent by the year 2019. (File Photo)
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 1:23PM CST
Winnipeg’s new police chief wants to make the city’s roads safer.
Chief Danny Smyth said there is a traffic division being created, with its own commander, that will specifically focus on road safety.
He said the new positon will allow for research and foster relationships with MPI and other groups in building public education on traffic safety.
According to Smyth, the new commander will “set enforcement priorities to protect lives and property.”
The new division will specifically concentrate on impaired and distracted driving.
Smyth said the goal is to reduce collisions, fatalities and property damage by 25 per cent by the year 2019.
