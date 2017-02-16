

CTV Winnipeg





The Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market has a new location as it kicks off the 2017 season with delicious jams and baked goods Thursday at Cityplace.

The free event will feature 23 vendors in the centre court of Cityplace, 333 St. Mary Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Five markets will be held at Cityplace from February to April.

From the end of April to December, a larger farmers’ market with 70 vendors will move outdoors to Manitoba Hydro Place.

The market has a philosophy of “Make It, Bake It or Grow It”, and vendors like Baba D’s Perogies, K +J Market Gardens and Prairie Bake offer a variety of goods for sale.

Participants at Thursday’s market can enter a social media contest and win a $50 Cityplace gift card by taking a “selfie” with Downtown Peggy during the event.

The Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @dtwpgfarmersmkt.

Here’s the list of Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market dates and locations:

February 16, 23 – Cityplace

March 9, 23 – Cityplace

April 6 – Cityplace

April 27 – Manitoba Hydro Place

May 25 – Manitoba Hydro Place

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Manitoba Hydro Place

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – Manitoba Hydro Place

September 7, 14, 21, 28 – Manitoba Hydro Place

October 5 – Manitoba Hydro Place

November 2 – Manitoba Hydro Place

December 7, 21 – Manitoba Hydro Place