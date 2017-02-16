Featured
New season, new space for Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market
The free event will feature 23 vendors in the centre court of Cityplace, 333 St. Mary Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:39AM CST
The Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market has a new location as it kicks off the 2017 season with delicious jams and baked goods Thursday at Cityplace.
The free event will feature 23 vendors in the centre court of Cityplace, 333 St. Mary Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Five markets will be held at Cityplace from February to April.
From the end of April to December, a larger farmers’ market with 70 vendors will move outdoors to Manitoba Hydro Place.
The market has a philosophy of “Make It, Bake It or Grow It”, and vendors like Baba D’s Perogies, K +J Market Gardens and Prairie Bake offer a variety of goods for sale.
Participants at Thursday’s market can enter a social media contest and win a $50 Cityplace gift card by taking a “selfie” with Downtown Peggy during the event.
The Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @dtwpgfarmersmkt.
Here’s the list of Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market dates and locations:
February 16, 23 – Cityplace
March 9, 23 – Cityplace
April 6 – Cityplace
April 27 – Manitoba Hydro Place
May 25 – Manitoba Hydro Place
June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Manitoba Hydro Place
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – Manitoba Hydro Place
September 7, 14, 21, 28 – Manitoba Hydro Place
October 5 – Manitoba Hydro Place
November 2 – Manitoba Hydro Place
December 7, 21 – Manitoba Hydro Place
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police searching for suspect in fast food restaurant robbery
- Kids with ADHD have some smaller brain regions than normal: study
- New season, new space for Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market
- DEA says China’s listing opiods as controlled substances a “game-changer”
- Winnipeg's largest school division consulting homeowners ahead of budget decision