New security measures coming for Manitoba's legislative assembly, courthouses
A bill now before the legislature would make security officers in the buildings equivalent to peace officers. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 4:20PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is moving to increase security at the legislature and at courthouses.
A bill now before the legislature would make security officers in the buildings equivalent to peace officers.
That would give them broader powers to screen people entering the building, seize weapons and other items and evict people who pose a threat.
Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says currently, security has to call the police for some enforcement measures.
Stefanson says eventually security officers may be armed and metal detectors could be used at entrances, but that will be decided along with the Speaker's office.
Another bill before the legislature would allow security officers at courthouses to seize weapons, liquor and drugs, and to more thoroughly screen people at entrances.
