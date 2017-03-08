

CTV Winnipeg





Dozens of retailers have been announced for Winnipeg’s new outlet mall, including new-to-Winnipeg stores DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Saks OFF 5th and Calvin Klein Outlet.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg announced its first group of 45 retailers Wednesday, with more stores to be announced at a later date. It said the outlet’s grand opening will be May 3 at the sprawling new mall located at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Before it opens its doors, the outlet will host a job fair to fill the first 1,000 positions. The fair will run March 25 and 26 at Delta Hotels by Marriott.

“Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be a unique place to shop and to work,” said Dimitrios Cotsianis, general manager of Outlet Collection Winnipeg in a news release. “We are very excited to provide our tenants with the opportunity to meet with potential candidates as hundreds of positions are filled.”

Anchor stores will be DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, F21 Red, Saks OFF 5th, Old Navy and Winners. Another anchor retailer will be announced at a later time

Its other retailers are: