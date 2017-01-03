

Emad Agahi , CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg based NewLeaf Travel has cancelled all scheduled flights from Alberta to Phoenix-Mesa in 2017.

The discount travel company announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The post, signed by NewLeaf president & CEO Jim Young reads, “this is a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy so that the big guy can profit more.”

According to NewLeaf cancellations will also affect its Hamilton, ON to Florida route.

The company said it is in the process of refunding customer for their tickets.