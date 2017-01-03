Featured
NewLeaf cancels Arizona and Florida bound routes, vows to refund customers
The company said it is in the process of refunding customer for their tickets.
Emad Agahi , CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:48PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:55PM CST
Winnipeg based NewLeaf Travel has cancelled all scheduled flights from Alberta to Phoenix-Mesa in 2017.
The discount travel company announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.
The post, signed by NewLeaf president & CEO Jim Young reads, “this is a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy so that the big guy can profit more.”
According to NewLeaf cancellations will also affect its Hamilton, ON to Florida route.
The company said it is in the process of refunding customer for their tickets.
