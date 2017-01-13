

All three suspects have been charged in a violent break-and-enter where a Niverville homeowner was slashed with a machete.

On Jan. 3, St. Pierre-Jolys and Steinback RCMP were called to a home on a report of a break-and-enter.

The homeowner went to investigate after he heard activity in his garage and was confronted by three men. One of the suspects struck the man, and then all three suspects fled the scene.

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have since arrested Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky, 22, from Steinbach, Jonah Daniel Wiens, 21, from Niverville, and James Thomas Wiebe, 25, of Niverville.

They have been charged with robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and disguise with intent.