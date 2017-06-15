A Niverville man was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with a stab wound after confronting another man in his garage early Thursday morning.

RCMP got the call around 12:40 a.m. that someone had been stabbed in the backyard of a home in Niverville and was bleeding.

Police said the victim, 52, heard a noise in his garage. When he went to check on what it was, he found a man was in the garage and a struggle ensued.

The Mounties said the victim was stabbed once and the suspect left the scene.

RCMP East District Police Dog Services and Headingley RCMP later found the suspect at his home in Niverville.

A Niverville man, 20, is facing charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of undertaking.

The circumstances are similar to a machete attack in January that left a 43-year-old homeowner with serious injuries. Three men were arrested in that case.

RCMP said residents should call police for assistance in cases like this rather than confronting someone, even if it's on their own property.

It was a message echoed by Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck.

"No one needs to be a hero," Dyck said. "No one's life is worth a couple things missing out of one's garage."

"The first instinct should be to contact police."

RCMP said the two incidents are unrelated.

In this latest case, RCMP said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The victim's wife tells CTV Winnipeg her husband has been discharged from hospital.