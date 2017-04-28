

CTV Winnipeg





A workshop in Niverville is a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it started in a semi-trailer inside the building, but are unsure of the cause.

The two-storey building is at the corner of Main Street and Heritage Trail.

Heavy winds gusted as crews fought the flames.

Fire Chief Keith Bueckert says that actually helped firefighters out.

"We have a structure immediately to the north of it, so the north wind actually helped in not letting it spread, the fire. We had a couple of grass fires start along the tracks due to the intensity that the wind did provide the fire, but as for a defensive operation, it worked well with the wind direction."

Firefighters were also concerned about an apartment suite directly above the warehouse.

No one was reported injured.

Niverville is located about 30 kilometers south of Winnipeg.