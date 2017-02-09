The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has determined no charges will be laid against any officers involved in a shooting that ended in the death of 24-year-old Mark Dicesare.

The IIU of Manitoba called this probe its most extensive to date.

Dicesare lead officers of the Winnipeg Police Service on a chase through the city in November of 2015 that lasted at least 22 kilometres.

The IIU said he pointed what appeared to be an Uzi submachine gun at officers. After a lengthy pursuit, his white Audi ended up on a field near Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard. He was surrounded by 19 police vehicles, and exited his vehicle twice with a firearm under his chin.

The IIU said when he pointed the firearm towards police, five officers fired at the man, causing his death.

The unit said 38 police officers and 96 civilian witnesses were identified and interviewed. The IIU also conducted an examination of the shooting scene, an autopsy report and toxicology report.

InvestigatorS said a conversation captured on 911 reveals the man said he wanted to end his life by having police shoot him. During the 32 minute recording, the man was asked 33 times by the operator and police to drop his weapon and surrender prior to the shooting.

"The actions of the subject officers were justified and unavoidable, and no charges should be laid against any officer,” said IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler.

Tessler said Dicesare's actions are consistent with a person who intended on taking his own life, and wished a police shooting to accomplish that purpose.

"When faced with such a scenario, it would be unreasonable for police to wait before acting. Any delay could have led to the death of WPS officers."