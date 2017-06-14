

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has found there are no grounds for charges against officers involved in an attempted traffic stop that ended in a fatal collision.

The incident happened in September of 2016. A marked police cruiser tried to stop a GMC Envoy near Arlington Street and Boyd Avenue.

The IIU said when police put on their sirens and emergency lights, the Envoy fled westbound on Boyd at a high rate of speed, hitting and flipping a Dodge Ram heading northbound on Sinclair Street.

The unit said the Envoy continued west, hitting another vehicle on Boyd Avenue. The Envoy rolled and came to a rest against a parked vehicle. The IIU said the driver fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police after a short chase.

Four passengers were taken to hospital, where a 36-year-old woman died.

In its investigation, the IIU examined radio transmission recordings between the Winnipeg Police Service Communication Centre and the cruiser involved in the chase, as well as GPS data recordings from the police vehicle.

A traffic accident reconstruction report estimated that the Envoy was travelling at 91 kilometres per hour when it hit the Dodge Ram.

IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler said any pursuit by police was minimal. He said police activated their lights and sirens, but never accelerated to catch up to the Envoy.

Tessler said the actions of the two officers were “careful, prudent, justifiable and appropriate” and that the driver of the Envoy bears “full and sole responsibility for the manner of driving, collisions and consequent death.”

The driver has been in custody since the collision and is facing numerous criminal code charges.