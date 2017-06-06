No decision has been made to determine if the man accused of killing Christine Wood will be granted bail.

On Monday, court heard the judge will make a decision Thursday morning.

A packed courtroom listened to the full day hearing as both the Crown and defence made their case. The details of the bail hearing are under publication ban.

The accused, Brett Ronald Overby, sat in the prisoner’s box wearing all black, including a thin black tie.

Sitting in court was Bernie Young, who is married to Wood's aunt.

"It was very hard, very difficult. I had a hard time. Sometimes just listening to what was being said was very difficult to take," Young said outside court.

"[We were] very close. She used to call me uncle."

Wood was from the Oxford House First Nation and disappeared in August 2016 while she and her parents were in Winnipeg to help a relative with medical appointments. She disappeared one night while her parents were away from the hotel where they were staying.

Overby was charged in April after police said they found evidence in his house. Overby and Wood were not previously known to each other, police said.

Wood’s body was found buried in a ditch next to a farmer’s field in the RM of Springfield last Thursday.

Melinda and George Wood are on their way down to Winnipeg from Oxford House. On Tuesday, the parents will visit the field where her body was found and hold a ceremony.

When they return to Oxford House, they’ll take their daughter’s body home.

