Provincial Trunk Highway 15 closed three kilometres west of Anola early Sunday evening due to a fire in the area.

RCMP received a call about a residential fire around 3:30 p.m.

Multiple fire trucks and water pumpers from the RM of Springfield could be seen battling a blaze at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police officers had cleared the scene before 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the RCMP said no injuries were reported, and the highway was expected to re-open shortly.

No word on what caused the fire.