No injuries after residential fire near Anola closes PTH 15
Provincial Trunk Highway 15 is closed three kilometres west of Anola early Sunday evening because of a fire in the area. (Photo: Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 5:27PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 5:58PM CST
Provincial Trunk Highway 15 closed three kilometres west of Anola early Sunday evening due to a fire in the area.
RCMP received a call about a residential fire around 3:30 p.m.
Multiple fire trucks and water pumpers from the RM of Springfield could be seen battling a blaze at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Police officers had cleared the scene before 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the RCMP said no injuries were reported, and the highway was expected to re-open shortly.
No word on what caused the fire.
