Brandon Police have shared a photo of a vehicle involved in a suspected impaired driving crash to highlight the dangers of drinking and driving.

A 22-year-old Brandon man was arrested after a BMW crashed into a tree on a residential street Friday morning.

Brandon police said they were called to the 2700 block of Park Avenue around 3:15 a.m., where a witness told them a driver had left the scene of the crash on foot.

Police said they found a man hiding in a ditch a couple of blocks away, near the corner of 26th Street and Willowdale Crescent, and that he seemed impaired.

While the car had extensive front end damage, police said no injuries were reported.

The 22-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit, and was released on a promise to appear in court.