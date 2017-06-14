Mayor Brian Bowman wants city councillors to pay out of pocket for their booze.

Bowman is tabling a motion that would make alcohol an ineligible councillor expense.

The mayor says it's already ineligible under his office rules.

"There’s no need for taxpayers to pick up the tab for alcohol purchased by elected officials," Bowman said.

Currently, councillors can expense booze for receptions for constituents, business contacts, representatives of other levels of government, municipal associations, and international delegations or visitors, Bowman said.