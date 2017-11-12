Featured
No occupants in vehicle found in Red River off Breezy Point Road: RCMP
Police said an underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday. (Source: Beth Macdonell/CTV News)
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 1:38PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 10:28PM CST
RCMP have wrapped up an investigation around a vehicle that went through the ice into the Red River off Breezy Point Road in the RM of St. Andrews.
An underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday.
An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News that a vehicle was located, and that no one was inside.
Part of Breezy Point Road was closed to the public, but has since reopened.
Police said a set of tire tracks was observed on the ice Thursday evening.
RM of St. Andrews Mayor George Pike said he has been briefed by RCMP on the investigation and wasn't prepared to comment at this time.