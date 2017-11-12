RCMP have wrapped up an investigation around a vehicle that went through the ice into the Red River off Breezy Point Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

An underwater recovery team was at the site Sunday.

An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News that a vehicle was located, and that no one was inside.

Part of Breezy Point Road was closed to the public, but has since reopened.

Police said a set of tire tracks was observed on the ice Thursday evening.

RM of St. Andrews Mayor George Pike said he has been briefed by RCMP on the investigation and wasn't prepared to comment at this time.