There will be no security shields for Uber and Lyft vehicles in Winnipeg but there will be a small safety charge as changes are being made to a proposed bylaw.

Mayor Brian Bowman says ride sharing dispatchers will have to pay a three cent per trip safety surcharge. The estimated $45,000 raised will be used to promote industry safety measures.

Taxis will be allowed to use diamond lanes on a one-year trial basis. And the city will slow the introduction of 120 new cab licenses to come online. A lottery system will be used for 60 new licenses in March, the rest by the end of 2018.

The taxi industry has lobbied for some of these changes, arguing ride sharing companies aren't subject to the same rules and regulations.

City council will vote on the bylaw Wednesday.