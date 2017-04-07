Featured
No spike in Winnipeg collisions during daylight saving time: study
A review of collision data concluded by the city showed no correlation between crashes and the time changes due to driver fatigue. (File Image)
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 4:09PM CST
It appears there is no danger in changing our clocks in Winnipeg during the fall and spring.
Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) asked Winnipeg city officials to study the impacts of daylight saving time on drivers.
A review of collision data concluded by the city showed no correlation between crashes and the time changes due to driver fatigue.
A report said collisions around spring forward and fall back are consistent with broader seasonal trends.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police confirm double murder-suicide in East Selkirk shootings
- Orlikow calls for faster snow clearing at more Winnipeg elementary schools
- Winnipeg study on taxis in diamond lanes could speed into next year's budget
- No spike in Winnipeg collisions during daylight saving time: study
- Police search for Winnipeg teen, missing since weekend