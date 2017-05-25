A group of sporting Nomads could soon find themselves roaming the city for a place to play.

For 20 years the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club has played at the Charlie Krupp Stadium site.

Now a city councillor is worried the team could one day be homeless, because of a pursuit for a new police station.

"Where are the Nomads Football Club going to play, they've been using that facility for a couple of decades,” said Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski).

The north district station on Hartford Avenue is set to be replaced to complete the four district model.

Eadie, a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, said the police service is considering building the new station on the Old Exhibition Grounds. It is currently home to a decommissioned city arena, baseball diamonds and the football club’s field.

Eadie said the service prefers the area where the Nomads play, because it's closest to a major access point, McPhillips Street.

The councillor is worried the football program, ages 7-22 would be lost.

"(The Nomads club teaches) young people not only how to play football, but teaches them how to be good team members, good community members,” Eadie said.

However, the city said no decisions on a new location for the station have been made. It does confirm the exhibition grounds vicinity is being considered.

Coun. Mike Pagtakhan (Point Douglas) said the police service has assured him it is set to discuss this with users of the grounds, including the Nomads.

Pagtakhan is confident no matter what happens, the service will make sure it will be game on for the football club.

"That may mean that they will have to build a new clubhouse for them, or find them a new field, or build them a new field, and those things would have to take place first before the construction of the police station were to take effect,” Pagtakhan said.

$23 million is budgeted for the new station. Eadie said that amount does not include a new football stadium.

"You could still have it on the old exhibition grounds, but where's the money," Eadie said.

The city said when a final site decision is made the process will include a cost benefit analysis and consideration of those impacted.

Nomads president Jeff Pirrie said he's shocked by the revelation the police service is eyeing the grounds. He said this is the first he's heard of it, and the club's board will be holding a meeting to discuss this Friday evening.