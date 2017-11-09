Training for the real world.

Non-profit Equal Opportunities West works with people with intellectual disabilities. The organization is running out of room. Executive Director Susan Morgan says the vacant Vimy Arena just blocks away is a perfect fit.

"It's still close in this area we can still get all our individuals to their jobs and it provides us with a whole lot more space," said Morgan

Morgan says she's been asking the city's property department for months about the arena, and has heard nothing back. The area councillor says he’s been making the same inquiries.

"I've been trying to get them into this building unfortunately the department won't talk to me,” said St. Charles Councillor Shawn Dobson

As CTV News told you last week, the city and province are eyeing the site for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long term drug treatment facility backed by Bruce's dad Scott Oake.

Morgan feels her group has been stonewalled and overlooked, in favour of the other plan.

"We were going through the channels that we were told were the right channels and I think the other organization came a different direction…they went to the top" said Morgan

The province has asked the city for the land for the treatment centre. And the city tells CTV News city council's sale policy allows city officials to consider offers from a government agency before surplus property like Vimy is marketed.

Mayor Brian Bowman says a report still has to come forward for a vote along with public consultation.

"We'll see what council decides with respect to a particular piece of property, but let’s not lose sight of the big picture here which is we have a national crisis," said Bowman

No matter what happens, Bowman says he also wants to help Equal Opportunities West find a new facility in the area.

Councillor Shawn Dobson has an open house planned for the public at the Heritage Victoria Community Centre on the afternoon of November 11 between 2 and 4 p.m.