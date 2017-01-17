A North End assault has led to the arrest of two teens in connection with a separate attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The initial incident happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. Police said a group of youths started arguing with a 27-year-old man on a bus traveling near the Southwest Transit Corridor around Stradbrook and Harkness avenues.

Police said the suspect was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. Before the suspects fled, bear spray was discharged around the victim and others on the bus.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Tuesday they were searching for a group of suspects, all male between 14 and 16 years old, wearing skinny jeans and red baseball hats.

However, a separate assault Tuesday helped officials arrest two teens in connection with the bus incident.

Officers said a 16-year-old was assaulted with a knife and bear spray near a bus stop in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Three men, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 38-year-old, were arrested at around 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Magnus Avenue.

Police said the similarities in the two attacks helped police and Winnipeg Transit officials link the teen suspects to the bus incident. The 38-year-old suspect was not involved in that incident, officials said.

All three face a number of assault and weapon related charges.

Police said they are still searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in the bus assault. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.