

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a blaze in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at a single-car detached garage in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Officials said the fire caused some surface damage to the house, and an adjoining house and vehicle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Source: United Firefighters of Winnipeg/Twitter