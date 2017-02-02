

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Harvest’s executive director is retiring after serving the organization for more than 30 years.

David Northcott announced on Thursday he was leaving the foodbank after three decades to “pass the empty bowl to another generation.”

“Although my efforts didn’t make the mark of eliminating or reducing food bank use, there is a skilled and passionate group of people dedicated to doing the homework needed in the reduction and then elimination of the need for food banks in Winnipeg and Manitoba,” he said in his resignation letter.

The board of directors said Northcott played a critical role in the development and success of the foodbank.

“We will miss him and his inspiring leadership,” said Gail Loewen, board president of Winnipeg Harvest, in a letter to staff and volunteers. “His commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty is well-documented. His compassionate perspective and advocacy accomplishments have long been valued locally, nationally and internationally.”

Northcott became the executive director of the foodbank in 1984. He took a break in between 2004 and 2007 during which time he ran to be an MP for the riding of Winnipeg Centre, but lost the race. He also took part in a food study tour of Africa.

He is actively involved with various community organizations, and is also a founder of the Canadian Association of Food Banks and the Manitoba Association of Food Banks

Northcott has been awarded the Order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada for his commitment to fighting poverty and hunger.

During his retirement, he plans to spend time with his family.

His last day at Winnipeg Harvest will be June 30. Managing Director Kate Brenner will take over as interim executive director.