A non-profit that fosters scientific research and education in Manitoba’s north faces a steep increase in costs after the rail line from Gillam to Churchill closed indefinitely due to flooding damage.

Omnitrax, the company that owns the rail line, has said it will be next spring before the many sections of washed-out track and damaged bridges can be assessed and fixed.

The Churchill Northern Studies Centre put out a call for donations after the closure forced many to cancel trips. CNSC also said the closure means they will pay more for fuel, food and supplies.

“One of our biggest strengths is how accessible we are to learners and researchers, but that will be in jeopardy without help,” CNSC Executive Director Grand MacNeil said in a news release.

“What’s most unfortunate is that many of the groups that are being forced to cancel are school groups who fundraise for trips to Churchill, and who are the least able to deal with the increased cost of travel.”

Donations can be made at the centre’s website at churchillscience.ca.

A preliminary assessment showed that flooding washed away the track bed in 19 places and damaged at least five bridges. Omnitrax has said another 30 bridges and 600 culverts need to be examined further.

On Wednesday, Churchill Mayor Mike Spence met with federal and provincial politicians to ask for help repair the damage to the rail line, which is the only land link to the remote town of 900 on the western shore of Hudson Bay.

After the meeting, Premier Brian Pallister said he is willing to consider subsidies and help for repair work, but would not make specific commitments.

