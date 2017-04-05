Featured
Norway House woman found after missing for almost a week
Betsy-Anne Budd, 24, has been safely found. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 10:34AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 4:03PM CST
A Norway House woman who was missing for almost one week has been safely found, RCMP said.
Betsy-Anne Budd, 24, was last seen in Winnipeg on March 30. RCMP said she was reported missing on April 3.
Police said they thank the public for their help in finding her.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Red River crests in Winnipeg, flood watch issued west of the Manitoba capital
- Red Cross provides more flood support to Manitoba First Nations
- Manitobans remember massive blizzard that preceded 1997 Flood of the Century
- Norway House woman found after missing for almost a week
- New roads make Top 10 halfway through 2017 Worst Roads Campaign