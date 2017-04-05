

CTV Winnipeg





A Norway House woman is missing and RCMP ask for help finding her.

Betsy-Anne Budd, 24, was last seen in Winnipeg on March 30. RCMP received a report that she was missing on April 3.

Budd is described as five feet, eight inches (173 centimetres) tall, 209 pounds (95 kilograms), with short black hair. She goes by the nick name “Juicy”.

Anyone with information can call the Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6715 or contact Crime Stoppers.