Norwood garage fire under investigation
(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 5:31AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a garage fire in Norwood Sunday night.
Crews were called to a fire in a single-detached garage at 234 Enfield Crescent just after 9 p.m.
The garage was ablaze and people inside a nearby house had already left safely when crews arrived.
Fire officials say there was a car inside the garage at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries.
There is no estimate of damages yet.