The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a garage fire in Norwood Sunday night.

Crews were called to a fire in a single-detached garage at 234 Enfield Crescent just after 9 p.m.

The garage was ablaze and people inside a nearby house had already left safely when crews arrived.

Fire officials say there was a car inside the garage at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

There is no estimate of damages yet.