

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg entomologist said the forest tent caterpillar problem is not as bad in the city as it was last year.

However, Taz Stuart said there are more caterpillars outside the city into western Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border.

Stuart said the RM of St. Lazare is particularly bad right now.

“I was there literally two days ago, and they’ve got lots of activity where you’ve got the worms actually crossing the road,” he said. “There’s like waves of them moving there.”

“At this time of year, they’re going to be around for another week or two. They’re almost done.”

Stuart said forest tent caterpillars usually hatch in the first week of May and grow up to two inches long. He said they pupate in July.

According to Natural Resources Canada, caterpillar outbreaks often last for intervals of 10 to 12 years, depending on weather conditions and forest structure. Stuart said we’re probably in year 15 right now, which is why there are not as many around.

On Friday, the city said they are continuing to spray for forest tent caterpillars as part of its Insect Control Branch.