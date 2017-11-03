A Transcona couple is speaking about a bad experience with a door-to-door sales team.

The couple thought they were getting a good deal on a hot water tank and furnace but it has caused them a lot of headaches.

Danny Reiser and his fiancé Trena Schroeder’s new furnace and hot water tank have worked as advertised. The furnace has even helped reduce their hydro bill.

Yet anytime the couple looks at the equipment they can't help but wish they had never agreed to pay for it.

"Oh yeah we totally got taken advantage of,” said Schroeder.

The couple had the units installed in April 2016 after getting a visit one evening from two door-to-door salesmen.

"When they told us the term and the prices it sounded great," said Schroeder.

They agreed that night to monthly payments of $82 for the furnace which works out to around $3,900 over four years.

And $20 a month for the hot water tank for three years which is about $720.

When they finally got a copy of the contract the terms of the deal had changed.

"And then they said 'oh yeah by the way it's a 10-year lease,'” Schroeder explained. “We're like 'well that's not what we agree to.’”

Industry experts say door-to-door furnace sales have become a big problem not only in Manitoba but across the country.

"Big red flag,” said Bob James with the Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada. “Door-to-door, number one. Anyone who makes a decision under pressure is not likely going to make the right decision for them."

James said people who make these purchases often wind up regretting them.

"If you buy one of these and you try to sell your house, in many cases, they've put a lien against your house."

Manitoba Hydro has received numerous complaints.

"Before you know it that person can be out three, four, five, six times more than if they had bought it from a reputable source,” said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen.

Reiser and Schroeder have contacted Manitoba's Consumer Protection Office and the Better Business Bureau.

They've also tried contacting the company which sold them the furnace but can't seem to get any answers.

"It's been two months now, three months of silence,” said Reiser. “They don't answer any of our calls.”

CTV also tried contacting the company but the business involved hasn’t returned our calls.

The couple said they heard the warnings about door-to-door furnace sales but not until after they had made the purchase.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Protection Office said consumers who enter into direct sales agreements with an unlicensed seller have one year to cancel the contract. The cancellation period for licensed direct sellers is 10 days.

The CPO said if you’re approached by a direct seller ask to see their license. If they don’t have one, write down their name and company name and contact the Consumer Protection Office to verify if the company is licensed.

The spokesperson also said consumers should shop around, get three estimates before making a decision on large purchases and and check into the company’s reputation.

If you’re not comfortable ask them to leave.

Meantime Manitoba Hydro said if someone comes to your representing a hydro employee ask to identification.

Manitoba Hydro said its employees will never try to sell you any service or product.