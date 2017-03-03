

CTV Winnipeg





The number of confirmed mumps cases in Manitoba continues to rise. The province now says 184 cases have been reported to Manitoba Health since Sept. 1.

Manitoba typically has four to five cases each year.

Initially, the outbreak mainly affected university students in Winnipeg and people involved in sports, but now mumps cases are popping up across the province and among all age groups.

The province says it will continue to provide updates until there are no more cases associated with the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Dr. Richard Rusk, Manitoba's medical officer of health for communicable diseases, said some of the people infected had been fully vaccinated.

Symptoms include fever, swollen cheeks and neck. The virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with an infected person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing.

With files from The Canadian Press