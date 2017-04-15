Featured
Nutty Club nominated for historical building list
April 15, 2017
A well-known building in the Exchange District may soon be a designated historical building.
It's best known as the Nutty Club, mostly because of the paintings on its west side.
The old warehouse building was built in the early 1900s.
The city's Historical Buildings Committee has nominated the building to be added to the city's historical building list.