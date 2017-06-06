

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg building famous for its sweet ghost sign has been granted historical status.

The Scott-Bathgate Building at 149 Pioneer Ave. was added to the city’s historical building’s list by the Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development committee on Tuesday.

The designation means specific character traits and defining elements of the structure can’t be altered or torn down, and anyone wishing to make significant changes to the building must go through a specific heritage permitting process.

The warehouse was initially built in 1905, and at one time made Scott-Bathgate candy and other food products. It is infamous for its ‘Nutty Club’ ghost sign.