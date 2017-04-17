

CTV Winnipeg





A bright, blue sign in the Sargent Park area may soon come down.

A sign at the Nygard store on Notre Dame Ave. is causing a bit of a stir at city hall.

A report before the appeals committee this week said the sign occupies more than two times the allowable wall space, and that it was established without a permit.

An application for a variance on the city rules was filed and denied in March.

An appeal of that decision was filed with the city and will be heard Thursday.