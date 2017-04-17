Featured
Nygard sign causing stir at Winnipeg City Hall
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 12:36PM CST
A bright, blue sign in the Sargent Park area may soon come down.
A sign at the Nygard store on Notre Dame Ave. is causing a bit of a stir at city hall.
A report before the appeals committee this week said the sign occupies more than two times the allowable wall space, and that it was established without a permit.
An application for a variance on the city rules was filed and denied in March.
An appeal of that decision was filed with the city and will be heard Thursday.
