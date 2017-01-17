

CTV Winnipeg





The community of Oakbank, Man. has cleared a hurdle in connecting homeowners to municipal water mains.

Residents had their say Monday night at a meeting about the project.

Older parts of the area rely on private wells for their drinking water, and they have experienced many boil water advisories in the past.

The proposed project would hook 186 homes on eight different streets up to water mains.

If two-third of homeowners affected are against the project, it would have been halted.

However, enough did speak out, so the municipal board will look into the issue.

If all goes ahead, Oakbank plans to complete construction by November 2017.