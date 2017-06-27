A Manitoba woman said she was humiliated Monday evening when security staff escorted her out of Kildonan Place because of her outfit.

21-year-old Sierrah Anderson went to the shopping centre with friends in hopes of replacing her mobile phone, which she uses for work.

Anderson said she waited in line for about 20 minutes when she was approached by security staff.

"They said I need to leave the mall immediately or they would press charges for public indecency," Anderson said.

"To be so objectified and humiliated... honestly feel a little harassed.”

Anderson said she was wearing a cute and comfortable summer outfit – a pair of shorts, a crop top and vest with long back on it.

She said having to leave because of her attire was somewhat ironic because her shorts had been purchased from Kildonan Place.

On top of the embarrassment Anderson said she was inconvenienced. The store she needed doesn’t have a location in Selkirk where she lives. She said she drove 60 minutes to and from the mall, and because of the incident wasn't able to replace her phone.

"We have apologized to her. In our mind this never should have happened, and we will work to ensure this never happens again," said Kilodonan Place General Manager Sandra Hagenaars in a phone call with CTV News Tuesday morning.

Hagenaars said the mall will be sitting down with the contract security company to review how it was handled.

Kildonan Place said the security staff involved will no longer be working at the shopping centre.

Anderson said she appreciates the apology, but should never have been made to feel uncomfortable.

“Then how did it happen? Who made that call? Who is the one who told the security guards to do this,” she added. “How are you going to stop this from happening to someone else, because no one deserves to feel this way.”

Anderson said she doesn’t want other women to experience the same humiliation she experienced.

“This doesn’t just affect me. This affects a lot of other people too,” she said.