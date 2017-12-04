The Crown has stayed a charge of obstruction of justice against a member of the Brandon Police Service.

The decision follows a voir dire ruling made in a Monday morning hearing by Judge Murray Thompson.

Court heard the charge stems from an incident at Houston's bar in Brandon in July 2014 in which a man, the son of a Brandon Police Service Sargeant, was suspected in an assault on an employee of the bar.

Judge Thompson's decision states there appeared to be no investigation by Const. Shane Stephenson, who was the assigned investigator, until months later following a separate incident.

In November 2014 the same police officer's son was detained and arrested by members of the Brandon police in a separate incident at the Roadhouse bar in Brandon.

In a December 2014 meeting between Brandon police, the police officer's son and Const. Stephenson court heard the son complained that Const. Stephenson used excessive force to detain him in the Roadhouse incident.

Court heard at the end of that meeting after the police officer's son agreed not to pursue charges against Const. Stephenson, Const. Stephenson told the police officer's son he wanted to speak to him to investigate the Houston's incident.

The police officer's son then filed a complaint against Const. Stephenson through the Law Enforcement Review Agency or LERA.

That resulted in the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit or PSU to conduct an outside investigation as the incident pre-dated the Independent Investigation Unit.

In his decision Judge Thompson ruled the scope of the PSU investigation wasn't clear from the outset.

"The PSU’s investigation was compromised by the lack of a clear mandate. Was this to be a LERA complaint, a professional standards investigation, a criminal investigation or all three?"

Judge Thompson ruled that Const. Stephenson's charter rights were breached during the PSU investigation.

"The breach is serious; it was a deliberate decision by PSU not to inform Stephenson of the jeopardy he faced," Judge Thompson wrote in his decision which was delivered in a court hearing. "Despite the high public interest in a trial on the merits involving a police officer, who is sworn to uphold the law, it is vital to the long term integrity of the justice system that the significance of the Charter breach, one that I find was wilful, not to be condoned by admitting the evidence obtained in its violation."

The Crown stayed the charge against Stephenson following the judge's decision Monday morning.