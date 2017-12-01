A Winnipeg Police officer is recovering after being stabbed.

It happened Friday morning around 3:30 in the area of Graham Avenue and Garry Street.

Police say the male officer had finished his shift, and was leaving Police Headquarters when he observed a man attempting to steal his personal vehicle. The 10 year member confronted the suspect, and the man took out a weapon.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body, receiving non-life threatening injuries.

"His training probably kept him from being injured in a more severe manner," said Const. Rob Carver.

After being stabbed, the officer was able to use his cell phone to call for help.

Active duty police officers responded, located, and arrested a 45 year old male suspect a short distance away.



Police confirmed the suspect has been charged and faces a number of offences including Assault on a Peace Officer with a Weapon.

The officer has been released from hospital, and is recovering.

Police say it doesn't appear as if the officer suffered life altering injuries, and he is expected to resume full duties.

Still, police say it could have easily had a more tragic outcome.

"Confronted with an edged weapon can easily turn into either a very serious assault, or in fact a homicide," said Carver . "Everybody is very thankful that this injury wasn't life threatening."