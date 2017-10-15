

CTV Winnipeg





A male was spotted walking in the North End with a gun Saturday morning, according to police.

Members of the Tactical Support Team (TST) saw the man around 8:40 a.m. near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

Police said the TST confronted the male, who then attempted to throw the weapon over a fence.

Officers immediately arrested the male and located a SKS style rifle with a large bayonet on the barrel.

Police said there was one round in the chamber and one in the magazine. Officers also found several rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

Police said he has been charged with multiple firearm related charges.