

CTV Winnipeg





A unit that investigates serious incidents in Manitoba involving police has determined that no charges will be laid against Winnipeg police officers following an incident that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba launched its inquiry after Haki Sefa, father of four, died in 2015 from an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting incident happened around 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 20, on Highway 59 near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park.

The IIU said the officer was attempting to pull over a white van, after several 911 calls indicated the driver was possibly suicidal, travelling with a gun and might be on his way to kill another person.

According to the unit, the van was finally stopped and the driver, Sefa, exited the van with a gun. It said three officers then fired at him, causing his death.

READ MORE: Family in shock after learning father of 4 dead in officer-involved shooting

Ron MacDonald, director of the Serious Incident Response Team in Nova Scotia, was appointed to the case due to a conflict of interest within the IIU – the civilian director had previous involvement with the deceased individual.

He concluded that given the 911 calls from family members indicating Sefa was suicidal and would perhaps kill another person, police were “amply justified” in their attempts to conduct a traffic stop of the man.

“His action of pointing his pistol at a police officer is consistent with a person who wishes to instigate a police shooting to accomplish that purpose,” MacDonald said. “This is an unfortunate yet recurring circumstance seen across Canada in situations similar to this.”

READ MORE: Independent unit investigating death of man shot by police on Highway 59

He also received statements from witnesses that all said Sefa got out of the vehicle with a gun pointed at one of the officers. The IIU said their statements were very consistent with evidence found at the scene.

Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner also called an inquest into this death in August of 2016, as required under the Fatality Inquiries Act. This will explore the circumstances and events leading to deaths to find out what, if anything, might be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.